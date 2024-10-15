2025 Toyota 4Runner Vs 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: Exploring Key Differences

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: autoblog.com

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser and 2025 Toyota 4Runner, both built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, differ in focus. The Land Cruiser emphasizes luxury with a single 326-hp hybrid powertrain, premium features, and full-time 4WD, starting at $55,950. In contrast, the 4Runner offers more versatility with two powertrain options, nine trims, and 2WD or 4WD options. While the Land Cruiser boasts a more advanced JBL audio system, the 4Runner features a larger touchscreen. Overall, the Land Cruiser targets luxury buyers, while the 4Runner is more affordable and off-road focused.



