24 Best Christmas Holiday Destinations For 2024

LifeStyle of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: thetimes.com

Christmas is a time for family, sure. But who says that family must remain home over the festive period? Break the habit of falling asleep, overstuffed, on the sofa, to Home Alone or arguing over Monopoly, and swap it for a unique getaway that everyone will remember for years. Because, after all, is there any better present? From tropical escapes to jolly festive fun, there’s an option to suit anyone. Here’s our pick of the best Christmas holiday destinations



