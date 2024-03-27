25th Ghana Music Awards: Nominees, sponsor to be announced on March 28

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards will be launched on March 28, 2024 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



During the launch the nominees for this year's awards will be announced. Apart from that there will also be the announcement of a new headline sponsor for the awards.



The 25th Anniversary Launch



The Ghana Music Awards Festival has grown to become the biggest and most prestigious event on the Ghanaian entertainment scene. Since 2000 the awards scheme has become the pivot on which the music industry spins. The objective has been simple; to identify, recognise and reward outstanding achievements in the music industry.



The scheme is made up an Academy which is made up of DJs, presenters, producers and the likes, A board, made up of industry expert and the general public. For 24 years, the scheme has held the Music, the people and the culture of Ghana. The 25th anniversary launch will have in attendance, industry key players, the media, musicians and music makers on Thursday, 28th March 2024.



The Nominees Unveil



Since the submission deadline, the board, research team, and the GMA secretariat have been diligently reviewing the works from 2023. This process involves meticulous listening, reviews, and extensive analysis of data, lyrics, and production quality. It is a moment of excitement and anticipation, as artists and their fans eagerly hope to see their names among the chosen few. The nominees represent the best of the best in the various music categories in the industry.



The Twist; Unlike previous years where a bulk of the categories are unveiled on the hour by the hour during the day, the 25thanniversary takes a different trajectory. All categories will be unveiled at the event. Who makes it to what category? Which artiste makes history? All these will be answered on Thursday, 28th March.



Sponsor Announcement



For a few years into the 25th Anniversary, Vodafone Ghana has been the title sponsor of the Ghana Music Awards, hence the name Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). It comes as no surprise that conversations have sparked following the recent announcement of the name change from Vodafone to Telecel. The question being asked by industry players is ‘how does the name change affect the Ghana Music Awards? Is there a new title sponsor? What will it be called now? The Sponsor announcement is set to made on Thursday, 28th March, 2024.



The event will witness thrilling performances from some of the finest Ghanaian musicians. Catch this experience LIVE on at 8pm and on the following social media handles; Ghana Music Awards on FB and Charterhouse Live on YouTube. It will also be available online via a number of Social Media handles,www.ghanamusicawards.com and blog portals.



Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Ghana initiative.