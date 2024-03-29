Music of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician, Amerado, has raised concerns over the absence of his popular song, "Kwaku Ananse," from the list of nominees for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



The TGMA unveiled its nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, marking the launch of this year's event on March 28, 2024.



During the highly anticipated event, the scheme emphasized its commitment to recognizing and honoring outstanding contributions from various music industry players.



Expressing his disappointment, Amerado took to Twitter to question the organizers directly, asking why "Kwaku Ananse" failed to secure a nomination despite its widespread popularity.



In a tweet directed at @GHMusicAwards, Amerado queried, "Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated?"



Despite this setback, Amerado received recognition in other categories, with his track "Kwaku Ananse Remix" featuring Fameye earning a nomination for Best Collaboration, and "The Hardest" securing a spot in the Best Rap Performance category.