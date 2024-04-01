25thTGMA: JZyNo expresses gratitude to Ghana after securing two nominations

Music of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liberian Afrobeats sensation, JZyNo, expresses profound gratitude to Ghana for fostering his music career during his nine-year stay in the country.



Having arrived in March 2015, the singer-songwriter reflects on his journey, stating he has experienced and savored all that Accra has to offer.



JZyNo's musical prowess gained recognition at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where he secured nominations in the Best African Artiste and International Collaboration of the Year categories.



This acknowledgment comes on the heels of his global breakthrough in the previous year, marked by successful collaborations with Ghanaian artist Lasmid on 'Butta My Bread' and with Camidoh on 'Eyes on You'.



Expressing his heartfelt appreciation on social media, JZyNo attributes his success to Ghana, proclaiming that his homeland, Liberia, stands proud of his achievements due to the opportunities provided by Ghana. His message resonates with humility and gratitude as he acknowledges the pivotal role Ghana has played in shaping his career trajectory.



"Ghana has done a lot for me. Thank You Ghana. God first, y’all the reason Liberia is proud of me today. My 9 years now in Ghana. Came here March 2015. I’ve seen and eaten everything in Accra," he wrote.