You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 03Article 1945775

Entertainment of Monday, 3 June 2024

    

Source: 3news

#25thTGMA: Nacee grabs Gospel Artiste of the Year, his ‘Aseda’ song wins best Gospel song

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

He expressed gratitude, noting the significance of their votes in securing his win. He expressed gratitude, noting the significance of their votes in securing his win.

Ghanaian Gospel artist Nacee has clinched two awards at the ongoing Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including Best Gospel Song of the Year for his track "Aseda."

Nominated in four categories, he's hopeful for the coveted Artiste of the Year title despite tough competition from Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and King Promise.

Nacee thanked his fans for their unwavering support, emphasizing their role in his victory.

He expressed gratitude, noting the significance of their votes in securing his win.

Nacee's success underscores the appreciation for his music within the Ghanaian music industry, amplifying his profile and influence.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment