Entertainment of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: Forbes

Drake lost a $300,000 bet on Canada defeating Argentina in the Copa America, where Argentina won 2-0 with goals from Messi and Alvarez.



The Argentine team trolled Drake with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."



Drake's recent sports betting losses total nearly $2.5 million this year, earning him a reputation for the "Drake curse."