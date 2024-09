Entertainment of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Peacefmonline

The 3Music Awards 2024, themed "Connecting through Music," will take place on September 28 at the Palms Convention Center, Accra.



The ceremony will feature over 30 categories, including Artiste of the Year, with nominees across diverse genres.



Sponsored by major brands, it promises exciting performances and a competitive lineup, including Afrobeats hits and standout African acts.