Television of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

The 3Music Network is committed to gender parity, emphasizing women's pivotal roles in music and culture.



Cyril-Alex Gockel, head of the new Brands & Marketing office, highlighted this in an interview, stressing merit-based recognition over gender bias.



The 3Music Awards, returning in September 2024, promises fresh elements and renewed standards.