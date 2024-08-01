4 Reasons why long-distance relationships last longer

LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: ghanaplus.com

Long-distance relationships often last longer than traditional ones for several reasons. Partners maintain their independence, which helps them stay fulfilled and avoid feelings of suffocation. The physical separation can enhance desire and intimacy when they reunite. Distance reduces opportunities for constant control and jealousy, leading to more positive interactions when together. Additionally, individuals in long-distance relationships have more time to pursue personal interests and maintain a sense of individuality, unlike those in closer relationships who may feel pressured to sacrifice personal activities. This balance of independence and meaningful connection contributes to their longevity and satisfaction.



