You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 09Article 1979237

LifeStyle of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

4 facts about Juliana Okwei, the plus-size bride who ‘broke the internet’ on her wedding day

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Juliana Okwei Juliana Okwei

According to MyInfogh, Madam Juliana Okwei the plus size bride who went viral with her wedding visuals from her wedding on Saturday, September 7, 2024, broke the internet.

The plus-sized bride has since ignited a flurry of discussions online, with many curious about her background.

You might know her as the ‘confident’ woman who garnered attention

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment