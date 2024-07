Entertainment of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Trigmatic, a renowned musician, has been nominated for the 8th 40 Under 40 Awards in the entertainment category.



He shared the news with Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3 FM, expressing pride in his accomplishments as he nears his 40th birthday.



Voting runs until July 31, with the awards ceremony scheduled for September 7, 2024.