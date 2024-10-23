5 Countries In Africa Where It Snows

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: vanguardngr.com

Contrary to the misconception that Africa is mostly dry, several African countries experience snow due to their higher altitudes or proximity to mountain ranges. In South Africa, the Drakensberg Mountains see regular snow during winter. Morocco experiences snowfall in the Atlas and Rif Mountains from December to February. Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro has snow, especially during the dry season, while Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains also see snow and glaciers. Lesotho, with its high mountains, often gets snow from June to August, showcasing the continent's diverse climates.



