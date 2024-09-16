5 Important Health Benefits of Bell Peppers

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: allure.vanguardngr.com/

Bell peppers, also known as sweet peppers, come in colors like red, yellow, orange, and green. They offer numerous health benefits, including improving eye health due to high carotenoid content, preventing anemia by providing iron and enhancing iron absorption with vitamin C, and boosting immunity with vitamin A. Bell peppers also contain capsanthin, which may aid in reducing inflammation and supporting weight loss, and quercetin, linked to anti-inflammatory effects, cancer prevention, and cardiovascular health. Green peppers are unripe and more bitter compared to their ripe counterparts.



