You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 11Article 1992365

LifeStyle of Friday, 11 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

5 Quick Ways To Beat Traffic In Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Traffic In Accra Traffic In Accra

Navigating traffic in Accra can be challenging for newcomers. Jumia Travel offers tips to help beat the congestion. Residents are used to the traffic, but tourists and business travelers may struggle to make appointments on time. To avoid stress, it's advised to plan trips during non-peak hours, use traffic navigation apps for real-time updates, consider public transport like buses or shared

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment