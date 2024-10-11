5 Quick Ways To Beat Traffic In Accra

LifeStyle of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Navigating traffic in Accra can be challenging for newcomers. Jumia Travel offers tips to help beat the congestion. Residents are used to the traffic, but tourists and business travelers may struggle to make appointments on time. To avoid stress, it's advised to plan trips during non-peak hours, use traffic navigation apps for real-time updates, consider public transport like buses or shared



Read full articletaxis, and explore alternate routes. Additionally, using motorbikes (okadas) can help you bypass heavy traffic, ensuring smoother and faster travel across the city. Here are some tips you might want to read that can help you escape Accra Traffic:





1. Plan Your Day Ahead



Accra's roads are heavily congested during weekday rush hours, especially from 6:30 to 9:00 am and 5;30 to 7;30 pm. To navigate this, it's essential to plan your route ahead of time, mapping out your destinations and having alternative routes ready in case of heavy traffic. Being aware of your next steps and directions helps minimize the stress of long traffic delays and ensures smoother travel. This approach helps avoid sitting in traffic for hours.





2. Avoid Shortcuts Route



In Accra, shortcuts may seem tempting to avoid traffic, but they can be risky, especially for tourists. Besides potential dangers like encountering criminals, shortcuts can also lead to more congestion, as many drivers have the same idea. While main roads may be slow, they often provide better traffic flow compared to shortcuts, which can become equally packed. It's often safer and more efficient to stay on the main routes.





3. Make inquiries and Calculate Your Time



To avoid heavy traffic in Accra, it's helpful to ask locals about peak traffic times and lighter traffic days. The best times to travel are during "non-rush hour" periods, such as early mornings before 7:00 am, after 10:00 am when most people are at work, or in the afternoon before 3:30 pm. Evening travel is smoothest after 8:00 pm when most people are home. Planning around these times helps reduce the risk of being stuck in traffic.





4. Use other transportation means



With many cars and public transportation options like buses, trotros, and taxis crowding Accra's roads, traffic can be overwhelming. To avoid congestion, consider alternative transport methods. Motorcycles (okadas), tricycles, or bicycles can be faster and more convenient for short distances, especially if you're not carrying much. These options help you bypass heavy traffic and reduce stress compared to sitting in a car for hours.





5. Learn to Endure



They say that in every situation there is a way out, but sometimes it is also good to accept the situation and find a coping mechanism. Try using that time for some personal time, listen to your favorite music, and get some snacks. In a situation where you are stuck, there could be no shortcut, just relax, chill, and enjoy.



Long traffic jams in rush hours, road accidents, and poor travel conditions for everyone that moves within Accra is a well-known issue in Ghana and a conversation topic for Accra´s inhabitants. Be warned and stay safe.