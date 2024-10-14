5 Tips for Nurturing Friendships

LifeStyle of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: twmagazine.net

Nurturing friendships is essential for mental health and happiness. To maintain strong friendships, know your worth as a friend, focusing on quality over quantity—one good friend is better than many acquaintances. Be vulnerable by sharing your life, but don’t take disappointments personally, as mistakes happen. Instead, forgive and move on. Lastly, speak your friends’ love languages by being intentional, planning time together, and showing appreciation. True friendships offer lifetime support and enrich your life with joy, helping you through both good and bad times. Maintaining them is challenging but always worth the effort.



