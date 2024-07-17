You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 17Article 1960853

5 Ways to Maintain Your Eye Health On Screen

Digital professionals are at risk for digital eye strain, causing symptoms like headaches, dry eyes, and neck pain. To mitigate this, use these five strategies:

Give your eyes regular breaks using the Pomodoro technique or the 20/20/20 rule. Upgrade your workspace ergonomics, including monitor placement and lighting. Reduce screen harshness by adjusting display settings and using anti-glare features. Keep eyes hydrated with water, humidifiers, and eye drops. Improve overall health by getting quality sleep and eating eye-healthy foods. These measures help maintain eye health and enhance productivity.

