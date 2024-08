Entertainment of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, reported that the construction of five planned amphitheatres is about 70% complete.



Originally announced by Dr. Mohammed Awal in 2022, the project aims to establish venues across all 16 regions by 2024.



There are ongoing calls to modernize the National Theatre.