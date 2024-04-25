5 practices that are damaging your wigs

Fashion of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Wondering why your wigs don't last? Here are some practices that is damaging your wigs



1. Using an iron to straighten your wig. Doing this can result in heat damage. Get a straightener instead and use it with a heat-protectant product.







2. Using oil sheen, shear butter, or coconut oil instead of the recommended serum/ oil to moisturize your wig.







3. Not revamping your wig when necessary, don't allow your wig to dry out and tangle before revamping it.







4. Not brushing out after wearing your wig. Before storing your straight and wavy units after wearing them, make sure you brush out any tangles gently.







5. Hanging your wig on nails or any pointy surface, you risk tearing your closure, and frontal by doing this. Get a wig stand to place it on, but if you will not be wearing the wig for a long time, store it in a wig bag to prevent it from harboring dust.







