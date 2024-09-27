6 Plants That Can Help Keep Mosquitoes Away

LifeStyle of Friday, 27 September 2024

Mosquitoes are more than just annoying pests; they pose significant health risks and can impact outdoor enjoyment. Besides drowning yourself in bug spray, there are ways to keep mosquitoes and other insects away. Try installing some of these insect-repelling plants around your yard for a more green approach. Here are some plants that can serve us mosquito repellents







1. Marigolds







Marigolds enhance your landscape and emit a distinct smell that repels mosquitoes. You can plant them from seed or buy starter plants. Position potted marigolds near entry points like doors and windows or on decks and balconies. Additionally, they deter insects that harm tomato plants, making them beneficial for gardeners.



2. Citronella / lemon grass







Citronella, a common ingredient in insect repellents, has a strong smell that masks mosquito attractants. This perennial clumping grass grows 5 to 6 feet tall and can be planted in the ground or large pots. It thrives in full sun and well-drained areas.



3. Catnip







Catnip, a perennial herb related to mint, is easy to grow and can repel mosquitoes nearby. While it naturally deters these pests, some people also apply crushed leaves for added protection. Just be aware that it may attract cats!



4. Lavender







Lavender not only smells wonderful and promotes relaxation but also repels mosquitoes and gnats when planted in gardens or pots near windows, doors, and entertainment areas. Additionally, dried lavender flowers can be used in wardrobes to deter moths.



5. Basil







Basil not only enhances pesto dishes but also repels mosquitoes without needing to crush their leaves. Lemon basil and cinnamon basil are particularly effective varieties for keeping unwanted pests at bay.



6. Lemon Balm







Lemon balm, also known as horsemint, has an aroma that repels mosquitoes while attracting pollinators like bees and butterflies. It's fast-growing, drought-resistant, and reseeds itself, so it’s best to plant it in a pot to prevent it from taking over your yard.



Keeping mosquitoes away is essential for health, comfort, and enjoyment of outdoor spaces. By understanding the risks associated with these pests and implementing effective prevention strategies, you can protect yourself, your loved ones, and your environment from the nuisances and dangers that mosquitoes present. Don’t let these pests dictate the outdoors!



