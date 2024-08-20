6 Things That You Never Google

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In today's digital age, search engines like Google have become our go-to resource for instant answers to almost any question. However, while the internet offers vast knowledge, certain topics should be approached with caution or avoided altogether. Searching for some types of content can lead to unsettling or harmful outcomes—ranging from distressing images and misinformation to security risks and legal



Read full articleimplications. Here are several things you should never Google, highlighting the potential dangers lurking behind seemingly innocent searches and offering guidance on safe online behavior.



1. Illegal activities: Googling anything related to illegal acts (e.g., hacking, illicit drugs, dark web activities) can attract unwanted attention from law enforcement.



2. Sensitive medical symptoms: Searching symptoms online can lead to misinformation, unnecessary panic, or false diagnoses. It's better to consult a medical professional directly.



3. Disturbing or graphic content: Some searches can lead to distressing, violent, or explicit images/videos that can have a lasting emotional impact.



4. Personal or financial information: Never search or share personal identification (like Social Security numbers, or bank details) as this can expose you to phishing or fraud risks.



5. Horror stories or myths: Looking up urban legends or unsettling stories (e.g., certain creepypastas) can cause unnecessary fear or anxiety.



6. Websites linked to malware: Searching for pirated content, free software, or unfamiliar websites can often lead to malware or viruses being installed on your device.



