You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 30Article 1987712

LifeStyle of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

6 Tips To Reduce Children's Screen Time

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kids On Screen Kids On Screen

In today’s digital age, screens are an integral part of our daily lives. From smartphones and tablets to computers and televisions, the hours spent in front of screens can quickly add up. While technology offers numerous benefits, excessive screen time has been linked to various health issues, including eye strain, sleep disturbances, and decreased physical activity. Recognizing the need for

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment