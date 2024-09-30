6 Tips To Reduce Children's Screen Time

LifeStyle of Monday, 30 September 2024

In today's digital age, screens are an integral part of our daily lives. From smartphones and tablets to computers and televisions, the hours spent in front of screens can quickly add up. While technology offers numerous benefits, excessive screen time has been linked to various health issues, including eye strain, sleep disturbances, and decreased physical activity.



Recognizing the need for balance, many individuals seek ways to reduce the screen time of their kids to improve their overall well-being. These tips will empower you to take control of your screen habits and enhance your quality of life.

1. Be accountable.



1. Be accountable.



Set expectations with your kids, and create goals to be intentional about reducing screen time. Many devices have features to set time limits for use.



2. Be realistic.



If your kids spend a lot of leisure time on screens, including watching TV, start by setting smaller, more attainable goals. Instead of jumping right to the recommended one to two hours or less per day, start by cutting their current screen time in half.



3. Be engaged.



After school or work, spend time each day talking face-to-face with kids and giving them your full attention.



4. Put hand-held devices away.



During screen-free hours, put devices away or at a charging station in a common area so they're not attracting your kids' attention.



5. Create phone-free zones in the home.



Making family meal areas a phone-free zone is an easy way to start.



6. Go outside.



Putting down the phone and taking a walk or playing outdoors increases your endorphins and provides that feeling of happiness in your brain, boosting your mood and improving your physical health.



It's important to use break times to get in some physical activity. When the school day wraps up, have a plan to put away devices somewhere out of sight and engage kids in other ways.



