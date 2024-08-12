You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 12Article 1969490

LifeStyle of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

6 Tips to Get Rid of Smelly Armpits

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Smelly Armpit ? Smelly Armpit ?

Struggling with smelly armpits? You're not alone. Armpits are a prime spot for odor-causing bacteria due to their warm, dark, and moist environment. Special sweat glands, called apocrine glands, produce protein-rich sweat that bacteria break down, causing body odor (BO). Men have more of these glands, leading to stronger odors. The diet also plays a role—certain foods can worsen the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment