6 Tips to Get Rid of Smelly Armpits

Struggling with smelly armpits? You're not alone. Armpits are a prime spot for odor-causing bacteria due to their warm, dark, and moist environment. Special sweat glands, called apocrine glands, produce protein-rich sweat that bacteria break down, causing body odor (BO). Men have more of these glands, leading to stronger odors. The diet also plays a role—certain foods can worsen the



smell. To combat the stink, wash your armpits daily and use a men's deodorant. By taking these steps, you can effectively manage and reduce unpleasant odors.



1. Wash Your Armpits Regularly



Some guys may forget to scrub their armpits in the shower, especially when rushing. However, washing them daily with an antibacterial men’s body wash is crucial for combating odor. This simple step helps eliminate odor-causing bacteria and keeps your armpits smelling fresher for longer.



2. Use Deodorant or Antiperspirant







Deodorant and antiperspirant serve different purposes: deodorant masks body odor, while antiperspirant blocks sweat glands. If you sweat excessively, an antiperspirant is ideal. If your issue is odor without much sweating, daily men’s deodorant is a better choice to manage the smell.



3. Cut Back on Spicy Foods



Spicy foods like curry and garlic can make your armpits smell worse as their odorous compounds are excreted through sweat. To smell better, eat more fruits and vegetables. A 2017 study found that men who ate more of these were associated with more pleasant-smelling sweat and increased attractiveness.



4. Wear Moisture-Wicking Tops



Less sweat means fewer odor-causing bacteria. Wearing moisture-wicking tops helps sweat evaporate and controls odor. When shopping, choose breathable fabrics like cotton, polyester, linen, or merino wool. These materials manage sweat effectively and may also help prevent sweat pimples on your chest and back.



5. Go Shirtless for Bedtime







Sleeping shirtless can reduce moisture and odor-causing bacteria by "airing out" your armpits, and may also prevent night sweats. For even more benefits, consider sleeping naked—it helps lower your body temperature, improving sleep quality.



6. Trim or Shave Your Armpits







Shaving armpit hair can significantly reduce body odor, as supported by a 2016 study. Men who shaved or waxed their armpits noticed better odor control compared to just washing with soap. For a gentler experience, use an electric shaver to avoid razor burn and ingrown hairs.



If these tips don't improve your armpit odor, consider seeing a doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions that might be causing excessive sweat and odor.



