6 Types of Orgasms You Didn’t Even Know You Could Have

Orgasms vary widely in sensation, duration, and pleasure points. It's important to explore sexuality without pressure to achieve orgasm, as the experience itself is valuable. Certified sex therapist Gigi Engle emphasizes pleasure over goal-oriented sex, while sexologist Barbara Carrellas advises practicing alone to understand your body. There is no "normal" in sexual experiences, and orgasms are a "happy byproduct" rather than the ultimate goal. Exploring different types of orgasms can be a curious and comfortable journey, but it's perfectly fine if certain types aren't achievable or appealing to everyone.

