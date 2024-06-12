You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 12Article 1949801
entertainment

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

    

Source: geediting.com

6 types of people you need strong boundaries with, according to psychology

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Setting Boundaries Setting Boundaries

Maintaining healthy boundaries is crucial for overall well-being. To protect your peace, it's important to recognize and set strong boundaries with six types of people: emotional manipulators, overly dependent/clingy individuals, energy drainers, and narcissists. These people can undermine your confidence, drain your energy, and manipulate or control you. Recognizing these behaviors and establishing firm boundaries can help maintain your mental and emotional health.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment