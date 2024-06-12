6 types of people you need strong boundaries with, according to psychology

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: geediting.com

Maintaining healthy boundaries is crucial for overall well-being. To protect your peace, it's important to recognize and set strong boundaries with six types of people: emotional manipulators, overly dependent/clingy individuals, energy drainers, and narcissists. These people can undermine your confidence, drain your energy, and manipulate or control you. Recognizing these behaviors and establishing firm boundaries can help maintain your mental and emotional health.



