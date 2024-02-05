66th Grammy: Davido misses out on all 3 nominations

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian musician Davido fell short of clinching his first Grammy award despite garnering nominations in three prominent categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance.



The competition proved to be formidable, as Davido faced tough challenges across the board. In the category of Best African Music Performance, the victory went to Tyla's enchanting track 'Water,' leaving Davido behind in the race.



Similarly, the Best Global Music Performance award was claimed by 'Pashto' performed by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, leaving Davido's hopes unfulfilled.



Furthermore, in the category of Best Global Album Performance, Davido faced yet another setback as Shakti's mesmerising album 'The Moment' clinched the coveted Grammy accolade.



While Davido's fans and supporters had high hopes for his triumphant moment at the prestigious awards ceremony, the outcome underscores the fierce competition and exceptional talent within the global music landscape.