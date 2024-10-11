67th Grammy Awards: Blakk Rasta battles Vybz Kartel, Mutabaruka, UB 40, Spice et al for ‘Best Reggae Album’

Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: 3news

Ahmed Abubakar, a Ghanaian musician and media personality also known as Blakk Rasta, is competing in the initial round of voting for the 'Best Reggae Album' category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



The Recording Academy has received 75 eligible submissions for the 'Best Reggae Album' category as they prepare for the first-round voting stage of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.



Blakk Rasta’s Salaga Soljah album is the only African reggae album vying for a place in this category. He has to battle it out with the work of other renowned international artists like; Vybz Kartel – Party With Me, The Wailers – Evolution, UB40 – UB45, Various Artists – Jamaica Festival Song 2024 Competition, Various Artists – Celebrating Jamaica 62, Spice – Mirror 25, Lee “Scratch” Perry – King Perry, Gyptian & Chambah – Guarded EP, Mutabaruka – Black Attack, and Etana – Nectar Of The Gods.