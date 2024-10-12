You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 12Article 1992701

67th Grammy Awards: Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah, only African reggae album vying for reggae album nomination

As the Recording Academy gears up for another intriguing year, 75 eligible submissions for the 'Best Reggae Album' have been received for consideration at the first-round voting stage of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah album is the only African reggae album submitted for consideration and subsequent nomination for the 'Best Reggae Album' at the 67th Grammy

