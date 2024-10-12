67th Grammy Awards: Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah, only African reggae album vying for reggae album nomination

Music of Saturday, 12 October 2024

As the Recording Academy gears up for another intriguing year, 75 eligible submissions for the 'Best Reggae Album' have been received for consideration at the first-round voting stage of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.



Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah album is the only African reggae album submitted for consideration and subsequent nomination for the 'Best Reggae Album' at the 67th Grammy



The works of other renowned international artists like;

Vybz Kartel – Party With Me, The Wailers – Evolution, UB40 – UB45, Various Artists – Jamaica Festival Song 2024 Competition, Various Artists – Celebrating Jamaica 62, Spice – Mirror 25, Lee “Scratch” Perry – King Perry, Gyptian & Chambah – Guarded EP, Mutabaruka - Black Attack, and Etana – Nectar Of The Gods have also been submitted for same.



According to the Academy, the 'Best Reggae Album' category “recognizes excellence in albums of reggae music, including roots reggae, dancehall, and ska music.” The nominations and awards are bestowed to “albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new reggae recordings.” The Academy also requires that the albums’ featured artists, producers, and engineers are only eligible for nomination if they contributed more than 50% of the project’s playing time.



Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah album is a live recorded twenty track album sung in English, French, and other African languages including; Dioula, Dagbani, Housa, Sissala, Akan and Gruni. International artists like Anthony B, Tiken Jah Fakoly and King Ayisoba also featured on the album.



Blakk Rasta is optimistic that a nomination and a possible Grammy win by an African reggae album would go a long way to affirm how impactful and relevant reggae music has been on the African continent.



He believes that winning the Best Reggae Album' at the Grammy Awards will also appease the spirits of the inventors of the genre, Bob Marley and the Wailers.