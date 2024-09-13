7 Negative Effects of Porn

LifeStyle of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: http://theresurgencereport.com/

Pornography has widespread negative effects, impacting both individuals and society. It contributes to social and psychological problems in men, such as depression, isolation, and low self-esteem. It rewires the brain, creating neural pathways that diminish genuine intimacy and objectify women. Porn turns sex into self-serving masturbation, detracts from the beauty of real relationships, and numbs emotional experiences. It also perpetuates false stereotypes about gender roles, presenting a distorted view of masculinity and femininity. These effects not only harm viewers but also shape cultural perceptions, affecting everyone.



