7 Reasons You Are Always Broke

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: punchng.com

Olayinka Adeyemi, a 26-year-old marketer from Ondo State, moved to Lagos in search of a better life but faced financial struggles despite a decent salary. Her situation worsened with mounting debts and peer judgment, prompting her to reflect on her spending habits. Experts highlight common reasons for chronic financial issues, including reckless spending, "black tax" from supporting families, low-paying jobs, reliance on a single income source, and poor money management. Additionally, the pressure to maintain appearances often leads to overspending. Understanding and addressing these habits can help individuals achieve better financial health.



