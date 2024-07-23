7 Signs You’re Not Drinking Enough Water

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: vogue

Many people may think they’re drinking enough water, but often they're dehydrated. The human body is about 70% water, losing up to 2.5 liters daily through normal activities. To maintain fluid balance, women need 2.7 liters and men need 3.7 liters of fluids daily, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs of dehydration include dry mouth, dark urine, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, dry skin and lips, dark circles under the eyes, and constipation. Monitoring these signs and increasing water intake is essential for overall health.



