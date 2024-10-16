7 Tips For Prioritizing Employee Health

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: betterup.com

The traditional work transaction of exchanging time and skills for pay is evolving as workers demand better health services and wellness plans, driven by ideological shifts, the pandemic, and rising living costs. Increasing stress, burnout, and declining work quality highlight the urgency of these demands. In 2022, 46.2 million Americans quit their jobs, with poor benefits and excessive hours among the main reasons. As workers gain leverage, organizations recognize the need to prioritize employee health and wellness to retain talent and maintain sustainable work environments.



