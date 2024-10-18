You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 18Article 1995395

7 Ways To Keep Kids Safe Online

Cybersecurity expert Olugbenga Odeyemi emphasizes the importance of monitoring children’s internet use to protect them from online dangers. He advises parents to educate themselves and their kids early about digital tools, create child accounts with proper settings, link them to adult accounts for oversight, and buy age-appropriate devices. Parents should pay attention to age ratings on content and lead by example in their own online habits. Odeyemi also suggests seeking professional advice before making judgments and encourages preparing children for the future through digital literacy and responsible internet use.

