7 simple exercises you can do at home

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: healthy.kaiserpermanente.org

Finding time to stay active can be challenging, especially with busy schedules or limited access to a gym. However, maintaining a regular exercise routine is essential for both physical and mental well-being, and the good news is, you don’t need a gym membership to get in shape. Exercising at home offers a convenient and effective way to stay fit, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast. Fitness focuses on exercises that prepare your body for every day, reducing the risk of injury. It involves simple, multi-muscle group exercises like squats, lunges, planks, push-ups, and shoulder presses. These exercises improve strength, flexibility, and mental health, benefiting people of all ages, especially those over 40. To maximize the benefits, make functional fitness part of your daily routine, warm up and cool down properly, maintain good posture, and vary your exercises. Always listen to your body and consult with a doctor before starting any new fitness program.



