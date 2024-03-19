78 per cent of US gospel musicians identify as gay - Sonnie Badu alleges

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian pastor and gospel musician Sonnie Badu has made startling claims about the prevalence of homosexuality among American gospel artists, stating that approximately 78% of them are part of the LGBTQ+ community.



Speaking during an interview on Accra FM, Badu, who is also the lead pastor of Rockhill Church in Atlanta, asserted, "in America, about 78% of gospel musicians there are gay; most of these popular musicians that we play their songs on our airwaves and in our churches are into LGBT activities."



He further elaborated on his concerns, highlighting how some bishops and gospel musicians are involved in LGBTQ+ activities, cautioning against supporting them unknowingly.



Badu revealed an encounter where a fellow gospel artist warned him not to interfere in such matters, indicating the sensitivity surrounding the issue within the industry.



Expressing apprehension about the widespread influence of the LGBTQ+ agenda, Badu emphasized its infiltration into various aspects of society, including media, education, and entertainment.



He mentioned taking proactive measures within his household by restricting cartoon consumption due to what he perceives as subtle messaging promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda to children.



Badu's assertions come amidst ongoing discussions surrounding the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed by Ghanaian parliament on February 28, 2024, which awaits presidential assent. The proposed legislation seeks to criminalize the practice and promotion of LGBTQ+ activities, with potential sentences of 3 to 5 years in prison for offenders.