8 Benefits Of Beetroot Juice, Side Effects, & How To Make It

LifeStyle of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: stylecraze.com

Beetroot juice is a nutrient-rich superfood with numerous health benefits. It improves heart health, boosts athletic performance, and may help manage diabetes and erectile dysfunction. The nitrates in beet juice can lower blood pressure, and its anti-inflammatory properties may help fight cancer. Beetroot juice may also support liver function and potentially reduce the risk of dementia. However, excessive intake could cause beeturia (discolored urine), increase the risk of kidney stones, and lower blood pressure too much. Drinking about 250 ml daily is beneficial, and consuming it in the morning enhances absorption.



