8 Best Waterfalls In Ghana

Ghana is home to some of West Africa’s most breathtaking waterfalls, offering visitors a chance to experience nature’s beauty in stunning landscapes. From hidden gems nestled in lush forests to towering cascades plunging down rocky cliffs, these waterfalls provide perfect spots for relaxation, adventure, and connection with the outdoors.



Wli Waterfalls







Read full articleWaterfalls, the highest in West Africa, is a popular tourist spot near Ghana's Togo border. Visitors can enjoy an easy walk to the lower falls or hike to the more secluded upper falls. The area features scenic beauty, fruit bats, and wildlife, including birds and butterflies.



1 Boti Falls







Boti Falls, a twin waterfall in Ghana's Eastern Region, consists of upper and lower falls. Surrounded by lush forest, it is a seasonal attraction with mythic significance, where the merging of the "male" and "female" falls forms a rainbow. Visitors also explore the nearby umbrella rock and three-headed palm tree.



2 Kintampo Falls



Kintampo Waterfalls, located on the Pumpum River near Kintampo municipality, features three main drops, with the longest measuring 25 meters (82 ft). Known as Sanders Falls during colonial times, it is a stunning natural attraction about 4 kilometers north of the Kumasi–Tamale road.



3 Ote falls







Ote Falls, though not the largest, is set in a picturesque location with an elevated walkway that opened in 2022, requiring a descent of 259 steps. Located in Amedzofe, Ghana's highest inhabited community, it offers hiking opportunities, including a peak-to-peak trek to Biakpa.



4 Akaa Falls







Located just 7 km from Boti Falls, Akaa Falls features a seasonal waterfall accessed by 250 scenic concrete steps. When flowing well, visitors can experience water cascading from three sides. For those preferring an easier option, Umbrella Rock is a short drive away.



5 Asenama Falls







Asenema Waterfalls, nestled in the Akuapem Hills near Accra, is a hidden gem known for its beauty and accessibility. This seasonal waterfall flows vigorously during the rainy season, feeding a nearby stream. The scenic drive to the falls offers stunning views of the rolling hills typical of the region.



6 Fuller Falls







Fuller Falls, discovered by Filipino missionary Rev. Fr. Joseph Panabang in 1988, is located in Yabraso, 7 km west of Kintampo. This serene waterfall cascades over the rapids of the Oyoko River, offering a refreshing pool for relaxation. It provides a peaceful setting, perfect for memorable visits.



7 Butuase Waterfall







Because Waterfall, a 60 ft cascade near Kwahu Tafo, offers splashing pools for relaxation and celebration, especially during the rainy season. Visitors can enjoy a unique natural cavern and refreshing streams, making it a picturesque spot for picnics and entertainment amidst breathtaking scenery. A must-visit destination!



8 Aflabo Waterfall







Aflabo Falls is a natural waterfall located in Leklebi Agbesia, a village in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region in Ghana.



Ghana is home to an array of stunning waterfalls, each offering unique experiences and breathtaking natural beauty. These sites not only showcase the country’s rich landscapes but also provide opportunities for adventure and relaxation. Whether you're an avid hiker, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Ghana's waterfalls promise unforgettable moments and a deeper connection to the natural world. Exploring these hidden gems is a must for anyone looking to appreciate the diverse beauty and culture of Ghana.



