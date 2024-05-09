8 finance tips every woman should know

LifeStyle of Thursday, 9 May 2024

1. Constant learning on financial matters.







Read up on financial planning, budgeting, investing, and taxes among other financial journals.



2. Budget Every Week.





A strong weekly budgeting plan should give you peace of mind for a sound financial future. The budget should include the amount you receive from your paycheck after taxes, how often you’re paid, and all your committed expenses, such as rent, loan payments, or subscriptions. Once you figure out how much you spend on average on committed expenses, you can determine how much you can spend outside of that.



3. Keep your spending under control





Always Shop with a List. Whether you're shopping online or in person, make a list of what you need, and don't buy anything unless it's on that list.



4. Have a game plan for your debt



Start by listing all of your debts, lines of credit, automobile financing, outstanding bills, loans from family and friends, etc. Begin putting your extra money toward the smallest balances to eliminate them one at a time.



5. Add any unused money to the saving





Add up any unused money to your already budgeted savings after deducting your expenses and paying off debt.



6. Dont eat out all the time







A no-eating-out challenge is when you stop going to restaurants or ordering takeout for a set period. You can save a ton of money!



7. Get multiple streams of income







8 Save for retirement