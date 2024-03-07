80 students graduate with Professional Executive Master in ADR from IPLS

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

80 students have graduated with the Professional Executives Master in Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS) in Accra.



According to GBCGhana, during the graduation ceremony, the President of the Ghana National Association of ADR practitioners, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, stated that ADR is a professional method of resolving disputes outside of the court litigation system, as it is more peaceful and time-saving.



He mentioned that the ‘Masters’ class had a wide range of learned individuals and professionals from all walks of life, which gave ADR rich experience in handling disputes of any magnitude.



He requested the courts to provide conference rooms for ADR practice to ensure a level playing field while encouraging the government to increase remuneration for ADR practitioners.



He also advised the newly recognized practitioners to maintain honesty, balance, and above-reproach judgments. Godslove Korkor Nartey, the Programs Director of IPLS, urged Ghanaians to enroll in the training course to enhance their skills and understand and apply the laws of Ghana.



The training also included Musician Okyeame Kwame and Councillor, Rev Charlotte Oduro.