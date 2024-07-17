9 Bra Tricks Few Girls Know About

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: www.stylecraze.com

Discover nine lesser-known bra hacks to enhance comfort and fit. Adhesive silicone bras provide a push-up effect without straps, ideal for off-shoulder outfits. Strapless bras under tube tops offer support. Use double-sided tape to secure straps, and panty liners to cover protruding underwires. Bras with broader bands offer better support. Insert silicone pads for extra shape. Extension straps help adjust tightness. Safety pins can secure straps, though not ideal for regular use. Bra tape is a solution for stubborn strap issues. These tricks ensure a better fit without needing expensive bras.



