You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 28Article 1999550

LifeStyle of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com

9 Common Decor Items Believed To Attracct Bad Luck

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

bad_luck_items bad_luck_items

Many cultures believe that the objects we place in our homes can invite either positive or negative energy. While decorating is largely about personal taste, certain items are thought to bring misfortune or disrupt harmony within a space. From mirrors to certain types of plants, some decor items are said to attract bad luck, according to folklore and superstition. If you're looking to create a positive, harmonious environment, consider these nine common items that might be best avoided—or strategically placed—within your home decor.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment