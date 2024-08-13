You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 13Article 1969838

9 Listerine uses you probably never heard of

Listerine, initially introduced as a surgical antiseptic, has versatile uses beyond oral care. It can eliminate body odor by dabbing it on armpits, treat toenail fungus through a foot bath, clean and deodorize toilets, provide relief from bug bites and skin irritations, and combat dandruff when used on the scalp. It’s also effective for flea control on pets, reducing acne on the face, sanitizing toothbrushes, and cleaning screens. These unconventional uses showcase Listerine's effectiveness as a multi-purpose solution around the house.

