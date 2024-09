9 Proven Health Benefits of Aidan Fruit (Prekese)

LifeStyle of Friday, 6 September 2024

Aidan fruit (Tetrapleura tetrapleura) from Western Africa is rich in nutrients like saponins, potassium, and flavonoids. It offers several health benefits, including improved blood circulation, reduced inflammation, management of diabetes, and relief from fever. It can also help lower blood pressure, shrink fibroids, and treat infectious diseases. Additionally, Aidan fruit is used in cooking, as medicine, and for pest control. While it can enhance health, excessive consumption may cause side effects like nausea or stomach irritation. Its diverse uses and benefits make it a valuable addition to traditional medicine and cuisine.