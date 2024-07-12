9 Skills You Can Aquire After BECE While Waiting For Your Results .

LifeStyle of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Completing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) marks a significant milestone for young individuals, opening the door to opportunities and new learning experiences. As they transition from basic education to higher levels of academic pursuit or the workforce, acquiring practical and diverse skills becomes essential. These skills enhance personal growth and self-sufficiency and increase employability in an ever-evolving job market.



Read full articleWhether it's a's delving into technology, exploring creative arts, or mastering vocational trades, the post-BECE period is an ideal time for young people to expand their horizons and build a robust foundation for their futures.



1. Computer Literacy: Learning basic computer skills, including word processing, spreadsheets, and internet use, Coding and Programming, and Graphic Design.







2. Automotive Repair: Understanding the basics of vehicle maintenance and repair.







3. Carpentry: Learning woodworking and furniture making.







4. Tailoring and Fashion Design: The basics of sewing, pattern making, and fashion design.







5. Culinary Skill: Cooking, baking, and food presentation.







6. Art and Craft: Drawing, painting, sculpture, and other crafts.







7. Photography: Basic photography skills and editing.







8. Cosmetology: Hair Styling, skin care treatment, Makeup application, Nail Care, and Spa Services.







9. Music: Learning to play an instrument or music theory.







These skills can be beneficial for young people to learn after completing their BECE, setting them on a path toward success and fulfillment.



