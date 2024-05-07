90% of my income stems from social media - Fella Makafui

Movies of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Fella Makafui urges youth to shun celebrity gossip and explore diverse income streams, emphasizing opportunities available to make money.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Makafui highlighted the importance of utilizing available systems for financial gain, citing her own experience.



Despite running four businesses, Makafui revealed that 90% of her income is generated through social media platforms.



She discouraged wasting time on celebrity gossip, urging individuals to focus on self-improvement instead.



Makafui emphasized the initial challenges but encouraged perseverance towards success.



Additionally, she called upon Ghanaian celebrities to support small businesses, contributing to the fight against unemployment.