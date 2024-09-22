Entertainment of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Ashitey Hammond, a 99-year-old Ghanaian World War II veteran, launched his autobiography at the Kofi Annan International Training Centre on September 21, 2024.



The memoir chronicles his military service and commitment to justice.



The event featured dignitaries and honored him with a citation for his exceptional contributions.



https://citinewsroom.com/2024/09/99-year-old-world-war-ii-veteran-joseph-ashitey-hammond-unveils-memoir/