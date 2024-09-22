You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 22Article 1984640

99-year-old World War II veteran Joseph Ashitey Hammond unveils memoir

Joseph Ashitey Hammond Joseph Ashitey Hammond

Joseph Ashitey Hammond, a 99-year-old Ghanaian World War II veteran, launched his autobiography at the Kofi Annan International Training Centre on September 21, 2024.

The memoir chronicles his military service and commitment to justice.

The event featured dignitaries and honored him with a citation for his exceptional contributions.

https://citinewsroom.com/2024/09/99-year-old-world-war-ii-veteran-joseph-ashitey-hammond-unveils-memoir/

