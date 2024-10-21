A Future Cut Short: Nadia Buari Mourns the Passing of Two Young Girls in Recent Accident in East Legon

Entertainment of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has expressed her deep sadness over the tragic deaths of two young girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu, who lost their lives in a devastating accident involving Elrad Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako.



In a heartfelt Instagram post on October 21, 2024, she shared her grief, stating, “What a tragedy! I can’t believe this happened to these beautiful little girls.”



The accident took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, when Elrad collided with their Acura while driving his mother’s Jaguar SUV in East Legon, leading to a catastrophic fire.