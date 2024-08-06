You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 06Article 1967381

A new anthem of hope: Abena Serwaa Ophelia - 'Maseda Dwom' illuminates the gospel scene

Abena Serwaa Ophelia shines brightly as a transformative force in the ever-evolving landscape of gospel music.

Her deeply moving melodies and soul-stirring lyrics have earned her a reputation as a sensational gospel artist who uplifts and inspires even the most lost souls.

Known for her profound spiritual depth and heartfelt performances, Ophelia has captivated audiences with her

