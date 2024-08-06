A new anthem of hope: Abena Serwaa Ophelia - 'Maseda Dwom' illuminates the gospel scene

Music of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Abena Serwaa Ophelia shines brightly as a transformative force in the ever-evolving landscape of gospel music.



Her deeply moving melodies and soul-stirring lyrics have earned her a reputation as a sensational gospel artist who uplifts and inspires even the most lost souls.



Known for her profound spiritual depth and heartfelt performances, Ophelia has captivated audiences with her



ability to convey divine messages through music.



Collaborative Spirit



Abena Serwaa Ophelia’s influence in the gospel music scene is further enhanced by her collaborations with other esteemed gospel artists.



Her work with Ceccy Twum, Efe Grace, and Rose Adjei showcases her versatility and commitment to the genre.



Each collaboration has been a testament to her talent and her ability to blend her unique sound with those of other prominent figures in gospel music.



These partnerships not only highlight her exceptional vocal abilities but also her dedication to spreading the message of faith and hope through her music.



A New Anthem of Gratitude



Ophelia’s latest release, "Maseda Dwom," which translates to "My Thanksgiving Song," is a powerful addition to her discography.



The song encapsulates a spirit of profound gratitude and reverence, resonating deeply with listeners across various walks of life.



With its poignant lyrics and uplifting melody, "Maseda Dwom" serves as a reminder of the importance of thanksgiving and the power of expressing gratitude in every circumstance.



Distributed by Apprise Music, "Maseda Dwom" is now available across all major music streaming platforms.



The song’s release marks a significant moment in Ophelia’s career, reflecting her continuous evolution as an artist and her unwavering commitment to touching lives through her music.



The track is more than just a song; it is an anthem of hope and a celebration of the divine grace that permeates our lives.



Abena Serwaa Ophelia – Maseda Dwom



Abena Serwaa Ophelia’s "Maseda Dwom" is not only a musical achievement but also a powerful message of faith, making it a must-listen for anyone seeking to rekindle their spirit and embrace a heart of thanksgiving.



As her latest single continues to gain traction, it is clear that Abena Serwaa Ophelia’s influence in the gospel music world is poised to grow even further.