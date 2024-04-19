ACP Kofi Sarpong urges gratitude for peace to avoid devastating effects of war

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel musician and Police Officer, ACP Kofi Sarpong, has emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in Ghana, highlighting the destructive impact of war on a nation's economy and social fabric.



Reflecting on his experiences at a peacekeeping camp in Sudan, Sarpong underscored the devastating consequences of war, which include lawlessness and citizens resorting to violence without accountability.



During an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Sarpong recounted witnessing senseless acts of violence where individuals were murdered without repercussions due to the chaos of war.



He also described the dire living conditions faced by people displaced by conflict, emphasizing that maintaining peace is crucial for preserving a safe and dignified life.



Sarpong urged Ghanaians to prioritize peace and avoid actions that could lead to violence, emphasizing the value of stability and security in sustaining a prosperous society.