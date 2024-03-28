AY Poyoo fights former manager over earnings

Music of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AY Poyoo finds himself in a legal battle with his former manager, as he voices frustration over removal of songs from online platforms, affecting income.



In a self-taken video, AY Poyoo expresses deep dissatisfaction over his former manager's decision to pull his songs from online stores, resulting in significant losses.



The emerging artiste attributes the removal of his music to internal disputes with his former management team, hoping for fair compensation and revenue sharing.



Claiming his former manager solely profits from his craft, AY Poyoo aims to shed light on the challenges faced by budding artists in the industry.



Taking a public stance, AY Poyoo vows to reclaim control of his music and secure rightful earnings, advocating for fair treatment in the music business.



